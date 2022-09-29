Death-row fugitive held in Savar

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has detained a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death by a tribunal for committing crimes against humanityin Netrakona, from Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.

The detainee was Khalilur Rahman, 68, son of Nobi Hossain of Durgapur in Netrakona district.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-14 conducted the drive in Savar and detained Khalilur on Tuesday night, said ASP Imran Khan of legal and media wing of Rab headquarters at a press briefing held at Rab media center on Wednesday.

Khalilur had been on run since 2015 and he used to stay in different parts of the city including Dakkhin Khan, Turag and Uttara to avoid arrest, said ASP Imran.

He also refrained from using mobile phone to avoid his arrest but his family members often contacted him and supplied money and other things, he said.

On January 30, 2017, prosecution submitted chargesheet against five people of Netrakona including Khalilur Rahman for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity. -UNB











