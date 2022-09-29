|
Freight train derails in Gazipur
GAZIPUR, Sept 28: A Chattogram-bound freight train derailed in the Madhumita area of Gazipur's Tongi in the early hours of Wednesday.
A wagon of the train derailed around 4.30am, said Noor Mohammad Khan, in-charge of Tongi Railway police outpost.
Due to the derailment, Rail operations on the up line of the Dhaka-Chattogram route remain suspended. However, the trains are running on another line, he said.
On information, a rescue train from Dhaka was sent to the spot, he added. -UNB