Freight train derails in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Sept 28: A Chattogram-bound freight train derailed in the Madhumita area of Gazipur's Tongi in the early hours of Wednesday.

A wagon of the train derailed around 4.30am, said Noor Mohammad Khan, in-charge of Tongi Railway police outpost.

Due to the derailment, Rail operations on the up line of the Dhaka-Chattogram route remain suspended. However, the trains are running on another line, he said.

On information, a rescue train from Dhaka was sent to the spot, he added. -UNB













