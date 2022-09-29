Video
Letter To the Editor

We must grow reading habit

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

Dear Sir
The people of our neighbouring country have occupied the first place in the list of top book-reading nations for two consecutive years. Last year people in India spent 10 hours and 42 minutes a week reading books. It is good to say that in a country with a population of 1.2 billion, Indians will be ahead in terms of reading books due to the large population.

However, it is noteworthy that even though the literacy rate in India is low, those who are fairly educated spend more time reading books. At least that's what the survey proves. India is followed by Thailand. They spend 9 hours and 24 minutes reading books. China is in the third position. Chinese people read books for 8 hours a week. Unemployment is a major problem in the context of Bangladesh. To solve the problem of unemployment, they have to be busy memorizing a bunch of guide books, leaving aside the practice of real literature. Many people spend more time to job studies by skipping academic studies. In this case, our education must be action oriented.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



