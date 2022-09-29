Video
Home Countryside

971 puja mandaps receive relief rice in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 28: The government is distributing 485.5 tonnes of relief rice among 971 puja mandaps in nine upazilas and metropolitan area of the district ahead of Durga Puja.
Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Hindu community, will begin on October 1 in Khulna as elsewhere in the country with the incarnation of the Goddess Durga on panchomi and formal celebration of maha sashthi at all temples.
On the occasion, the authorities have started distribution of 500 kilogram rice to each puja mandap.
The district administration with the assistance of upazila administration and authorities of local units of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) is distributing the rice, said District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Ranjit Kumar on Monday.
The process of distribution of the allocated general relief rice is expected to complete by the next couple of days, he added.
General Secretary of Khulna city unit of BPUP Prashanta Kumar Kundu thanked the government for allocating the rice.
He also expressed deep gratitude for taking adequate security measures by the law-enforcement agencies and authorities concerned to ensure peaceful celebration of the 'Sharodiyo Durga Puja' festival in Khulna.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) will distribute Tk 6, 58,000 among the 75 puja mandaps, said Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque.



