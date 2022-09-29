Video
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Bogura, Natore, Sirajganj and Patuakhali, in three days.
BOGURA: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ashtonath Mohantho, 93, a resident of Chanpapur.
Police and local sources said Ashtonath Mahanta drank poison in the morning as he was suffering for old-age complications for long.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dupchanchia Sadar Hospital.
He was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Ashtonath Mahanta died at the SZRMCH.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Rima Khatun, 20, was the second wife of Sahabul Islam of Rayna Oil Pump area in Baraigram. She was the daughter of Asmat Ali of Manair Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.
Jonail Union Parishad (UP) Member Ratan Ali said Rima got married with Sahabul Islam about three years back.
As her husband did not care for her and her minor son, she had been living in her father's house for the last six months.
Due to extreme financial crisis, Rima Khatun drank poison in a room of her father's house on Thursday morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.
Later on, Rima Khatun died at the RMCH at night, the UP member added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in Rajshahi in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Abu Siddique confirmed the incident.    
SIRAJGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday noon out of huff with his father.
The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad, 20, son of Yakub Ali, a resident of Gurpipul Village under Deshigram Union.
Deshigram UP Chairman Gyanandranath Bosak and the deceased's family members said Nur Mohammad demanded to his father to buy him a mobile phone. After buying the mobile phone, Nur Mohammad used busy with the device almost all the time.
Due to this, his father bad-mouthed him on Thursday.
Following this, Nur Mohammad hanged himself from a branch of a tree in Jamtala area beside the Choura-Gurpipul road at around 1pm out of huff with his father.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
PATUAKHALI: A housewife, who drank set herself on fire in Dashmina Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday night.
Deceased Sumi Akhter, 20, was the wife of Dashmina PS Assistant SI Shahidul Alam. She was hailed from Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur District.
Local sources said Sumi Akhter poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire at early hours on Wednesday. Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed in and rescued her.
They, later, took the woman to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mithun Chandra Hawlader referred Sumi to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).
From the SBMCH, she was again shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka as her condition deteriorated further, where she died at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.       
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.  
The deceased's family members said Sumi Akhter had no dispute with her husband. She had no child. Due to this, she had been frustrated for long. She might have committed suicide out of grief of not being able to be a mother, they added.


