Prime Minister’s 76th birthday celebrated in districts



The 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being celebrated by Mongla Port Authority (L) and Rajshahi City Corporation on Wednesday. photoS: observer

On September 28 in 1947, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

KHULNA: AL and other associate organisations observed the day through holding various programmes including colourful rally, discussion meeting, and cake-cutting.

Leaders and activists of Khulna AL placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the party office in front of Shaheed Hadis Park.

The programme was led by President of Khulna City AL and Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque.

Later on, a discussion meeting, Milad and Doa were organised seeking further progress and welfare of Sheikh Hasina and the country and blessings of departed souls of martyred Father of the Nation and other family members.

Khulna Sadar Thana AL organized a discussion meeting in the morning in Khulna Shaheed Hadis Park, with Sadar Thana AL President and Khulna Bar Association President Advocate Saiful Islam in the chair.

KCC mayor addressed the meeting as the chief guest while District Unit of AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid spoke as the special guest.

Khulna Juba League, Chhatra League, Sramik League, Mahila AL, Swechhasebak League and other front organizations also observed the day in a befitting manner.

Khulna District administration, Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Shishu Academy, Mongla Port Authority (MPA), West Zone Power Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) and other socio-cultural organisations organized their due programmes marking the 76th birthday.

KISHOREGANJ: Women Awami League (WAL) in Kishoreganj organized the birthday programme in the district AL office.

Among others, District AL's Acting President Md Zillur Rahman, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, AL's Office Secretary Ahmed Ullah, its Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, WAL's President Dilara Begum Asma, its General Secretary Bilkish Begum, and Woman Councillor Hasina Haider Chameli were present at cake-cutting programme.

Kishoreganj Municipality also arranged cutting cake on the occasion.

Former Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman and Municipal Mayor Md. Parvez Mia jointly cut the cake in the municipality office.

Cake cutting and a colourful rally were arranged to mark the day in the morning.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NSTU Professor Dr. Md Didar-ul-Alam cut the cake at the presence of teachers, officials, employees, and students.

VC Didar-ul-Alam spoke at the end of the rally. He said, PM Sheikh Hasina reached this position through hard work and various adversities; she is taking Bangladesh forward with her efforts and courage; conspirators tried to resist advancing Bangladesh many times; but they did not succeed.

Sheikh Hasina's leadership is needed to build a developed, modern and prosperous Bangladesh, he added.

Pro-VC Mohammad Abdul Baki, Treasurer Mohammad Faruq Uddin, President of the NSTU Teachers Association, Dean of the Faculty of Education Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, General Secretary of the Teachers' Association Firoz Ahmed, NSTU Registrar (Acting) Mohammad Jasim Uddin, directors of institutes, chairmen of various departments, provosts of halls, directors of departments, leaders of teachers' associations and officers' associations, students-teachers, officers-employees were present at the function.

On the occasion, a Doa mahfil was organized at the NSTU central mosque.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) on Wednesday celebrated the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a befitting manner.

The celebration began through releasing balloons by AL Presidium Member and RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the morning.

Later on, a colourful rally was brought out from the Nagar Bhaban premises with a band party. All participants carried colourful balloons and miniature flags.

After marching some thoroughfares via New Market and Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Crossing, the rally ended at the same place.

Earlier, the city mayor paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait on the Nagar bhaban premises.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members as well.

Other day-long programmes included releasing 76 pigeons, cake-cutting, drawing competition, prize-giving ceremony and cultural function.











