Nine killed, 36 injured in separate road mishaps

At least nine people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and 36 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Rangpur, Chuadanga, Bogura, Joypurhat, Mymensingh, Dinajpur and Chattogram, recently.

RANGPUR: An auto-rickshaw passenger was killed, and eight others were injured being hit by a bus at Taraganj upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Suraiya Akter, 12, daughter of Bhuttu Miah, a resident of Ikorchali area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Mahmud Morshed said a bus of Shyamoli Paribahan hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Borati bridge around 11 am, leaving Suraiya dead on the spot and eight others injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex for treatment, he said.

CHUADANGA: A van driver was killed being hit by a bus in Jibonnagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb, 50, a resident of Baidyanathpur Village in the upazila.

Police said a bus hit a van from the opposite direction in Baidyanathpur at about 11 am after the bus driver had lost control over the steering, leaving the van driver Motaleb dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, said Jibonnagar PS OC Abdul Khalek.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sariakandi and Sherpur upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.

A schoolboy was killed and his mother injured in a road accident in Sariakandi Upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Atik Hasan, 10, son of Anarul Islam, a resident of Amtali Village in the upazila. He was second grader at Haatphulbari Islamic Kindergarten in the area.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit Atik and his mother in Amtali Bridge area at around 1:30pm when they were returning to their home, which left them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and immediately took them to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex, where Atiq succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

On the other hand, a woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Mirzapur Bazar area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in the upazila at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Shahnaz Begum, 55, wife of Anwar Hossain Sarker, 60, a resident of Joila Sarkerpara Village under Sughat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the couple was going to see Shahnaz's mother, who was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a covered van hit the motorcycle from behind in Mirzapur Bazar area, leaving Shahnaz dead on the spot and Anwar injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the covered van driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

Sherpur Highway Police In-Charge AKM Baniul Anam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: An elderly man and his grandson were killed in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 63, son of late Basir Uddin, and his grandchild Shakib Hasan, 6, son of Mahmudul Hasan, residents of Shikata Uttarpara Village under Punat Union in the upazila.

Jindarpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Alhaj Ziaur Rahman Zia said a potato-laden truck hit an auto-van carrying Nazrul Islam and his grandson Shakib in Mostasa Mor area on the Panchshira-Molamgari road under Jindarapur Union in the evening, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the UP chairman added.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Uzzal Mia, 45, son of late Joinal Mia of Mamudnagar Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Achintapur Bazar area.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle carrying three persons including Uzzal in Gagla area under Achintapur Union, which left Uazzal Mia dead on the spot and six others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured six were taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred five to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Md Abdul Halim Siddique confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Two people have been killed in road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, 65, and his brother-in-law Ajgar Hossain, 35, hailed from Sundarganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.

Local sources said Mohammad Ali and Ajgar Hossain were walking along the road in front of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at around 4:30am. At that time, a speedy truck hit them from behind after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The law enforcers, however, seized the truck but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: At least 20 passengers were injured in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district.

The accident took place at Fenapuni on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early Friday.

Locals and members of fire service station rescued the injured and admitted them to different hospitals including Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex.

According to local sources, a Barishal-Chattogram bus lost control and overturned on the divider on the road near Fenapuni Bridge in Badamtali area at around 3:30 am.

On information, members of Mirsharai Fire Service Station rescued the injured and sent them to different hospitals.

Mirsharai Fire Service Station officer Imam Hossain Patwari confirmed the matter.

















