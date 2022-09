CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: A woman was crushed under a train in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shirina Begum, 50, wife of Nurul Huda, hailed from Chhagalnaiya Upazila in Feni district.

Locals said a train ran over her in Baraiyarhat area at about 10 am when Shirina were crossing the rail line, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, said Sitakund Police Outpost In-charge Khorshed Alam.