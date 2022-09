NOAKHALI, Sept 28: A housewife was killed in a lightning strike in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was Sabita Rani Das, 35, wife of Pabitra Kumar Das, a resident of Pashchim Vharbata area under Charbata Union.

It was learnt that Sabita Rani Das went to fetch cattle in a field next to her house around 11 am. At that time, a lightning struck her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later, family members rescued her body from the spot.