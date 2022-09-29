Tea worker trampled in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: A tea worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Satkania Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, wife of Selim Uddin, a resident of Natun Para area.

Officer-in-Charge of Satkania Police Station (PS) Tarek Mohammad Abdul Hannan said a wild elephant attacked Fatema in Durduri area when she was returning home from her workplace around 7 pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, he added.











