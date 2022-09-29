‘Information right helps ensure transparency in society’



Santhia Upazila administration of Pabna District brought out a rally on Wednesday to mark the International Right to Information Day-2022. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: District administration brought out a colourful rally and organized a discussion meeting to mark the day.

The discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Collectorate building.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam attended the meeting as the chief guest while Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa presided over it.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Nur-e-Alam, District Senior Information Officer Md Shamsul Hoque, Freedom Fighter Md Asad Ullah, Bir Muktijhudha Professor Abdul Goni, Kishoreganj Mahila Parishad President Advocate Maya Bhowmik, CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, Journalist Saiful Malek Chowdhury, Kishoreganj Press Club Member Secretary Monoar Hossain Rony, POPY Representative Faridul Alam, and Kishoreganj Technical School and College Teacher Aslam Hossain spoke.

GAIBANDHA: District administration organized different programmes in cooperation with Sachetan Nagarik Committee formed in the inspiration of Transparency International Bangladesh.

In the morning, a post rally discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here with ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman addressed the meeting as the chief guest and Fisheries Officer Md. Foysal Azam was present at the event as the special guest.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Training Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension here Dr. Reazaul Haque and Education Officer Md. Enayet Hossain and District Coordinator of Friendship, an NGO, Abdus Salam.

Earlier, a lecture on Right to Information (RTI) Act -2009 was delivered elaborately by district trainer on RTI Act-2009 of Information Commission Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman.

In the lecture, Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman said the International Right to Information Day was proposed on September 28, 2002 at a meeting of freedom of information organizations from around the world in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Showing respect to citizens of the country, the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina passed the RTI Act 2009 on March 29 in 2009, he said.

Then RTI Act 2009 was approved by the president on 5 April in 2009 and a gazette in this regard was published on 6 April, 2009 and it came into effect from July 1, 2009, he added.

The Information Commission started work to implement the Act from July 1, 2009, he further added.

DC Oliur Rahman, in her speech, said the right of every citizen to freedom of thought and conscience, freedom of speech and expression and freedom of the press are guaranteed by Article 39 of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

PIROJPUR: District administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office to mark the day.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest while Additional DC (General) Monira Parvin was in the chair.

Among others, Journalist Advocate Mahamud Hosen, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB)-Pirojpur Unit President Advocate Md Shahidullah Khan, woman activist Khaleda Akter Hena, and NGO activist Ujjal Kumar Paul spoke at the discussion meeting.

Speakers said, using information right will reduce corruption and ensure transparency in the society; free flow of information can play a vital role in the society.

As information is available and open for all, everyone should come forward to explore the opportunity, they further said.









