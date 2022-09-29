Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Millions urged to evacuate as Florida Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ian

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

SARASOTA, Sept 28: Florida Gulf Coast residents emptied grocery shelves, boarded up windows and fled to evacuation shelters as Hurricane Ian barreled closer on Wednesday, lashing the state's southern tip hours before it was forecast to make US landfall.
Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, adding later, however, that it was expected to weaken somewhat after reaching land.
In an update, the NHC put Ian's location around 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 km per hour).
Ian hammered Cuba on Tuesday and left the entire Caribbean island nation without power, and was expected to crash ashore into Florida on Wednesday evening south of Tampa Bay, somewhere between Sarasota and Naples.
The first hurricane advisory on Wednesday had put Ian's maximum sustained winds near 120 mph (195 km per hour), ranking it a Category 3, but said the storm was expected to strengthen.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned that Ian would also unleash pounding surf, life-threatening coastal flooding and more than a foot of rain in some areas, as authorities urged more than 2.5 million residents to evacuate their homes for higher ground.
The Florida coastal zone at highest risk for US landfall is home to miles of sandy beaches, scores of resort hotels and numerous mobile home parks, a favorite with retirees and vacationers alike.
"We're right on the water, along a canal, so ... this could be devastating," Melissa Wolcott Martino, 78, a retired magazine editor in St. Petersburg, said as she and her husband loaded valuables and pets into their car for a drive to their son's home north of Tampa on Tuesday.
By late Tuesday night, tropical storm-force winds generated by Ian extended through the Florida Keys island chain to the southernmost shores of the state's Gulf Coast, the NHC said.
The NHC also issued storm surge warnings for much of western Florida's shoreline, predicting coastal flooding of up to 12 feet from wind-driven high surf.
"The time to evacuate is now. Get on the road," Florida's director of emergency management, Kevin Guthrie, said during a news briefing on Tuesday evening, urging residents to heed evacuation       warnings.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions urged to evacuate as Florida Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ian
Saudi Arabia's crown prince named PM
N Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris' visit to South
US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks: Blinken
Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre
Biden must say if US behind Nord Stream gas leaks: Moscow
After high profile sacking, UK civil servants fear for jobs under Truss
Sabotage suspected after leaks in Russia-Europe gas pipelines


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft