Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:43 AM
Saudi Arabia's crown prince named PM

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, Sept 28: Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the king, in a government shuffle announced Tuesday.
The move effectively formalises power already wielded by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years, analysts said.
The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman published by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.
Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of the 86-year-old king, who has ruled the world's top oil exporter since 2015.    -AFP


