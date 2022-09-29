Video
N Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris' visit to South

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

SEOUL, Sept 28: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, the South's military said, just a day before US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul.
The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier. On Sunday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.
Wednesday's missiles were launched from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, between 18:10 p.m. (0910 GMT) and 18:20 p.m. (0920 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
They flew about 360 km (225 miles), reaching an altitude of 30 km (19 miles) and a maximum velocity of Mach 6, they said, adding a detailed analysis was underway.
"North Korea's provocations will further strengthen the South Korean-US deterrence and response capability, and only deepen (North Korea's) isolation from the international community," they said in a statement.
North Korean state media did not mention the reports of the latest launches, but its leader Kim Jong Un has said its development of nuclear weapons and missiles are aimed at defending itself against US threats.
Japan's coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test, which its minister of state for defence, Toshiro Ino, condemned as "unacceptable".     -REUTERS


