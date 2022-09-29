Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ganguly relives Lord's balcony triumph in India

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

KOLKATA, SEPT 28: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly relived one of his career-defining moments on top of the Lord's balcony -- but this time in India on a replica, and with his shirt on.
Ganguly, 50, is regarded as one of India's all-time best skippers and the London ground was the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.
Lord's was the site of the batsman's first Test match in 1996, when he became just the third cricketer to strike a century on debut at the venue.
Six years later, India edged out England in a dramatic Natwest final that saw Ganguly take off his jersey and wave it triumphantly to the crowd.
Ganguly appeared in his hometown Kolkata Tuesday to unveil a replica of the Victorian-era pavilion's balcony, this time brandishing an Indian flag instead of his top.
"That moment at the Lord's balcony was a time that changed Indian cricket," Satadru Dutta, a sports promoter who organised the project, told AFP Wednesday.
Ganguly was thrilled with the result, he added.
"He told me that it was magnificently done, but also said, 'don't tell me to wave the shirt.'"
Hundreds flocked to see Ganguly make an appearance on the replica balcony, which was built to mark Durga Puja celebrations in the city.
The festival, honouring the deity Durga, is a major milestone on the Hindu calendar and worshippers in Kolkata regularly erect replicas of famous buildings such as the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal, drawing huge crowds.
Ganguly ended his stellar playing career in 2008 after amassing 7,212 runs and has served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket India for the past three years.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European giants struggle for form as World Cup looms
Messi in the 100 club as Argentina streak continues
Ganguly relives Lord's balcony triumph in India
Warner back in Australia T20 squad for WC warm-up
Getting into winning mode boosted our confidence: Sohan
Bangladesh Women's team reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Tigers sweep UAE cleanly before WC mission


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft