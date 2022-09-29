Getting into winning mode boosted our confidence: Sohan

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, who led the side's 2-0 victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 International series in absence of Shakib Al Hasan believes that getting into winning mode will boost them ahead of the upcoming challenges - a tri-nation T20 series in

New Zealand and T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ahead of this series, Bangladesh had just two wins in nine matches in this year. While one match was washed out, they lost a staggering number of six matches, a thing that put an enormous pressure on them.

Even though their victory against minnow UAE was not entirely convincing one, Sohan said Bangladesh are happy to win those matches for the time being, no matter the manner in which those wins came.

Bangladesh scraped through to win the first game by 7 runs while the 32-run victory in the second and final match looked convincing but Bangladesh's overall performance was not entirely satisfactory one.

"You must see that we have been losing some close matches for the last few days. I think it's good practice as we're back on a winning streak. This confidence will work in New Zealand and the World Cup," Sohan said after he returned to country along with the team on Wednesday.

According to Sohan, opportunity to play the International match instead of training in the country would put them in good stead ahead of the mega event like World Cup.

"Such facilities to play International matches before a big event like the World Cup have boosted our confidence. I got enough practice there. I think the preparation has been good."

Bangladesh experimented with pace bowling in this series with four pacers playing in two matches in UAE. Now their mission is tri-nation series in New Zealand, where Shakib Al Hasan will take over as captain.

Sohan said the experiment in pace bowling was part of their strategic move and this will even continue in New Zealand well. He added that the main goal is to select the best XI for the World Cup.

"Our main goal is the World Cup. And all the things that we are experimenting are only for the mega event. After going to New Zealand, maybe a decision will be taken on what sort of experiment we'll do."

Bangladesh will leave for New Zealand on September 30. They will kick-off the Tri-nation series with a match against Pakistan on October 7. The tournament will end with the finals on October 14.

The Tigers then will head to Australia where they will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa on October 17 and 19 respectively. Both of the practice matches will be held at the Alan Border Field in Brisbane.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on October 24, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on October 27 after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30. Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on November 2 and Pakistan on November 6. Adelaide will host both of the matches. -BSS







