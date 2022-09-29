Video
Thursday, 29 September, 2022
Bangladesh Women's team reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh women's cricket team reached Sylhet on Wednesday to play the T20 Asia Cup, a continental tournament in which they are the defending champions.
After almost four years, the women's Asia Cup cricket competition is back. The tournament was supposed to be held in 2020 but the outbreak of the Covid-19 hampered the progress.
A total of seven Asian countries will participate in this tournament starting from October 1.
The Bangladesh team arrived in Sylhet on a Bangladesh Biman flight at 9:00am on Wednesday. Then after 12 noon UAE and Malaysia women cricketers landed in Sylhet.
Sri Lanka, Thailand and Pakistan will step in Sylhet at the same day, an official of the tournament said.
The entire tournament will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Media in-charge of the stadium Farhad Qureshi said that the authorities have completed all the preparations including the renovation work to host the Asia Cup.
According to him, the grounds are fully prepared to host the matches. Tickets are not needed to watch the matches of this tournament, after a long time everyone will get a chance to sit and watch the game in the stadium.
In addition to the main ground of the cricket stadium, international matches will be held in the outer stadium for the first time.
Nine out of 24 matches will be played at Ground-2 of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The remaining 15 matches will be played at the main venue.
Each team will get a chance to play six matches in round robin system. From there, the top four teams in the table will play the semi-finals. The two semi-finals will be held on October 13. The title deciding match will be held on October 15.
Bangladesh team will practice at ground-2 today at 11:00am. The hosts will play the opening match against Thailand on October 1, the day when the tournament will roll onto the ground.     -BSS


