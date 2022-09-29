Shakib displaced from T20 top spot

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

Shakib Al Hasan looked to be at his best in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) but his recent off form in the International T20 circuit cost his top spot.
Afghanistan's Mohamamd Nabi displaced him to reclaim the top position even though the different was just three rating points between the two.
It looked like a bad news for Shakib ahead of the T20 World Cup but he has the opportunity to take back the position if he does well in tri-nation series in New Zealand.
According to the ICC's latest updated rankings, Nabi returned to the top of the T20 all-rounder rankings with 246 rating points while Shakib has 243, followed by English all-rounder Moeen Ali third (221 points).
Shakib lost the top spot to Nabi in November last year. The Tiger all-rounder lost the top spot again after 14 days of regaining the top spot.
India's Hardik Pandya entered the top four with a great performance in the T20 series against Australia, where he is joined by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.
Experienced Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan holds the top spot. He is in great form after four matches in the seven-match series, scoring 88*, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth matches against England. His teammate and Pakistan captain scored his second career century to move up to number three in the batting charts.
India's batsman Suryakumar Yadav took the number two spot after playing a 36-ball 69-run innings against Australia in the third T20I. India overhauled the target of 187 runs thanks to his epic 36 ball-69 runs knock to win the series 2-1.     -BSS


