Tigers sweep UAE cleanly before WC mission



Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan Sohan receiving the champion trophy after whitewashed the hosts United Arab Emirates winning the 2nd and the last match of the two-match T20i series by 32 runs on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Like the previous match, hosts invited guests to bat first winning the toss at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. All the Bangladesh top order batters contributed with the bat as they posted a healthy figure of 169 runs on the board.

Bangladesh's makeshift opener Sabbir Romman departed for 12 runs while Mehidy Miraz, the leading Bangladesh scorer in the match, missed a fifty for four runs after poor decision by on field umpire. UAE pacer Sabir Ali's outside off-stump delivery hit the pads of Miraz and umpire raised his finger. Miraz faced 37 balls and hit four boundaries. It is the highest T20i score for Miraz.

Liton Das batted at three swung his bat for 25 off 20 with four boundaries while man on song Afif Hossain Dhrubo played a tinny windy innings of 18 0ff 10 with couple of fours and a six. Mosaddek Hossain promoted in the batting order at five, who contributed 27 off 22. Yasir Ali and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan remain unbeaten on 21 and 19 respectively though they can be put under sword as they failed to utilize the death overs. Bangladesh manage to score five runs from the 16 over while six, 11, seven and 14 runs from rest overs respectively although they had five wickets at hand!

Aayan Afzal Khan took two wickets for the UAE while Sabir Ali, Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra shared the rest Bangladesh wickets among them.

Chasing 170, Emirates lost top four wickets to get 29 runs only but 90-run 5th wicket partnership between skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Basil Hameed created tension among Bangladesh players. Rizwan remained not out on 51 off 36 while Basil pile-up 42 off 40 balls. Zawar Farid was batting on eight off five balls as the UAE were able to manage 137 for five from stipulated 20 overs.

