Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh-UAE Friendship series 2022

Tigers sweep UAE cleanly before WC mission

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan Sohan receiving the champion trophy after whitewashed the hosts United Arab Emirates winning the 2nd and the last match of the two-match T20i series by 32 runs on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan Sohan receiving the champion trophy after whitewashed the hosts United Arab Emirates winning the 2nd and the last match of the two-match T20i series by 32 runs on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Touring Bangladesh whitewashed the hosts United Arab Emirates winning the 2nd and the last match of the two-match T20i series by 32 runs on Tuesday. They beat home team by seven runs in the series starter on Sunday.
Like the previous match, hosts invited guests to bat first winning the toss at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. All the Bangladesh top order batters contributed with the bat as they posted a healthy figure of 169 runs on the board.
Bangladesh's makeshift opener Sabbir Romman departed for 12 runs while Mehidy Miraz, the leading Bangladesh scorer in the match, missed a fifty for four runs after poor decision by on field umpire. UAE pacer Sabir Ali's outside off-stump delivery hit the pads of Miraz and umpire raised his finger. Miraz faced 37 balls and hit four boundaries. It is the highest T20i score for Miraz.
Liton Das batted at three swung his bat for 25 off 20 with four boundaries while man on song Afif Hossain Dhrubo played a tinny windy innings of 18 0ff 10 with couple of fours and a six. Mosaddek Hossain promoted in the batting order at five, who contributed 27 off 22. Yasir Ali and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan remain unbeaten on 21 and 19 respectively though they can be put under sword as they failed to utilize the death overs. Bangladesh manage to score five runs from the 16 over while six, 11, seven and 14 runs from rest overs respectively although they had five wickets at hand!
Aayan Afzal Khan took two wickets for the UAE while Sabir Ali, Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra shared the rest Bangladesh wickets among them.
Chasing 170, Emirates lost top four wickets to get 29 runs only but 90-run 5th wicket partnership between skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Basil Hameed created tension among Bangladesh players. Rizwan remained not out on 51 off 36 while Basil pile-up 42 off 40 balls. Zawar Farid was batting on eight off five balls as the UAE were able to manage 137 for five from stipulated 20 overs.
Mosaddek claimed two wickets for eight runs while Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took one wicket apiece.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European giants struggle for form as World Cup looms
Messi in the 100 club as Argentina streak continues
Ganguly relives Lord's balcony triumph in India
Warner back in Australia T20 squad for WC warm-up
Getting into winning mode boosted our confidence: Sohan
Bangladesh Women's team reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Tigers sweep UAE cleanly before WC mission


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft