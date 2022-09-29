Video
Series win against UAE boosts team confidence: Miraz

Miraz\'s license to play shots secret of his success

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Sports Reporter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz receiving the Man of the match award. photo: BCB

After 2-0 series win over the UAE, Bangladesh national cricket team is now in the country. The Tigers will leave home tomorrow (on Friday) for about two months to play New Zealand tri-series followed by the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed that the players will get some buoyancy from those wins before two crucial events.
"The matches we played here will boost our confidence," Miraz seen to told in a video message conveyed by the BCB after the 2nd and the last match of the series. "Preparation was more important. The practice opportunities and facilities here was good".
"Our players utilized seven days in the UAE properly," he added.
Miraz is mostly known as spinning all-rounder and is generally seen to bat at late order, who opened Bangladesh innings in three T20i matches so far. He hoarded 38 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup while scored 12 and 46 in the respective matches during the just late away series against the UAE. The latest innings could be longer if the on-field umpire was not harsh enough to raise his finger against Miraz in outside leg stump pitching delivery. He was asked the secret of his success as opening batter. The all-rounder gave credit to the team management and the players. He said, "I was trusted. Their trust on me compelled me to trust myself".
Bangladesh batting coach Jimmy Siddons also praised Miraz highly. He said, "Miraz is coming along leaps and bounds. I had seen him bat really well in Test matches and One-day cricket. Now he is been given license to play more shots and at the top of the order he has been doing a great job".
Regarding another makeshift batter Sabbir Romman, Siddons further said, "Sabbir is fighting to found his faith at this level of game. He showed he can do with one shot".
The Australian mastermind find the short trip in the UAE very effective, especially for the bowlers.
"We saw, we batted really well against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup but we need to do improve in the bowling and the things we really done in this series. We bowled really well, especially today," he stated.








