Hasina now world climate leader: Environ Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin has said Prime Minister Deshratna Sheikh Hasina has become a global climate leader by playing a strong role for the people affected by climate change. Her remarkable work and strong voice in the global fight against climate change are being admired all over the world. Her advice on dealing with climate risks is now being adopted at various meetings around the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is now a role model in the world to combat climate change.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister said these at a discussion meeting held on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting room of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday.