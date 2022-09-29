Dredging to resolve navigability problem: Speakers

The speakers at a webinar on Wednesday emphasized on the necessity of dredging rivers in Bangladesh, setbacks in this regard, and ways to overcome the navigability problems of the rivers.

They said navigability of country's rivers is decreasing at a considerable rate. Consequently, only 5mm of rain can now be enough for most regions to submerge. River dredging can come as a viable method to recover the rivers' navigability. Capital dredging can also contribute to keeping the waterways running. Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) organized the webinar titled "The importance of river dredging and its future plans".

They said Bangladesh is a riverine country, where rivers play a significant role in the socioeconomic development. When it comes to transportation and communication, riverways are preferred by many as the most convenient means. But, the navigability of the rivers is decreasing regularly.

Speakers also emphasized on technological advancement, automation and digitalization for fast-tracking the process of river dredging. Besides, they also spoke about the necessity of improved trainings for parties involved in the process, while also putting a special emphasis on its timely implementation.

Chief Guest of the webinar, Rokibul Islam Talukder, Chief Engineer (in charge) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said, "In accordance to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives, various projects focused at developing the country's 10,000-kilometer-long waterways are currently ongoing. These projects should contribute to the development of the river transport sector along with increased employment opportunities within the sector. We believe that this can make significant contributions to our export-import sector as well."














