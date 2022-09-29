Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dredging to resolve navigability problem: Speakers

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

The speakers at a webinar on Wednesday emphasized on the necessity of dredging rivers in Bangladesh, setbacks in this regard, and ways to overcome the navigability problems of the rivers.
They said navigability of country's rivers is decreasing at a considerable rate. Consequently, only 5mm of rain can now be enough for most regions to submerge. River dredging can come as a viable method to recover the rivers' navigability. Capital dredging can also contribute to keeping the waterways running. Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) organized the webinar titled "The importance of river dredging and its future plans".
They said Bangladesh is a riverine country, where rivers play a significant role in the socioeconomic development. When it comes to transportation and communication, riverways are preferred by many as the most convenient means. But, the navigability of the rivers is decreasing regularly.
Speakers also emphasized on technological advancement, automation and digitalization for fast-tracking the process of river dredging. Besides, they also spoke about the necessity of improved trainings for parties involved in the process, while also putting a special emphasis on its timely implementation.
Chief Guest of the webinar, Rokibul Islam Talukder, Chief Engineer (in charge) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said, "In accordance to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives, various projects focused at developing the country's 10,000-kilometer-long waterways are currently ongoing. These projects should contribute to the development of the river transport sector along with increased employment opportunities within the sector. We believe that this can make significant contributions to our export-import sector as well."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasina now world climate leader: Environ Minister
CPA dismissed 119 doctors, nurses, midwives and other temporary staff
Dredging to resolve navigability problem: Speakers
Student bodies, pro-BNP teachers condemn BCL attack on DU JCD men
BARI scientists invents jute decorticator machine
PM’s 76th birthday celebrated
CWASA production capacity will rise to 560m litres from next year
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela holds art contest, discussion


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft