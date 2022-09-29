Student bodies, pro-BNP teachers condemn BCL attack on DU JCD men

Various student organisations condemned the attack carried out by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men that took place in Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday.

Issuing separate press releases on Wednesday, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Chhatra Federation, Bangladesh Chhatra League (JSD) and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad demanded the attackers be brought to book.

Besides, the White Panel, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed teachers' association in DU, slammed and demanded justice for the incident.

In this regard, a press release signed by Prof Md Lutfor Rahman, Convener of the White Panel, said it was the administration's responsibility to ensure a meeting between the DU JCD leaders with the university Vice-Chancellor.

"The administration especially the proctorial body completely failed to ensure security to the students," it further said.

At 4:25pm on Tuesday, around 30 leaders of the newly-formed DU branch committee of JCD headed to meet Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman to exchange greetings with flowers and sweets, as per their prescheduled programme.











