

BARI scientists invents jute decorticator machine

This information was shared in an online workshop titled 'Development and Improvement of Jute Decorticator Machine for Retaining Unbroken Sticks' at the Zoom platform on Tuesday which was jointly organized by the Farm Machinery and Postharvest Process Engineering (FMPE) Division, BARI and Cereal System Initiative for South Asia-Mechanization and Extension Activity (CSISA-MEA), CIMMYT, Bangladesh.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the workshop as chief guest on Tuesday. Former Director General of BARI Dr Kshirod Chandra Roy presided over the programme while BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (Training and Communication) Dr Ferdousi Islam, Country Representative for Research and Partnerships, CIMMYT-Bangladesh Dr Timothy J Krupnik and Chief of Party, CSISA-MEA, CIMMYT-Bangladesh Dr Owen Calvert were present as special guests.

Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the FMPE Division Dr Md Ayub Hossain gave the welcome speech and Senior Scientific Officer of the FMPE Division Dr Muhammad Arshadul Hoque presented the key-note paper. Scientists from various divisions and centres of BARI, scientists from Bangladesh Jute Research Institute, teachers from various universities and representatives of 25 agricultural machinery manufacturers participated in the workshop.











The scientists of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) invented a jute decorticator machine to remove fiber from jute by retaining unbroken jute sticks.This information was shared in an online workshop titled 'Development and Improvement of Jute Decorticator Machine for Retaining Unbroken Sticks' at the Zoom platform on Tuesday which was jointly organized by the Farm Machinery and Postharvest Process Engineering (FMPE) Division, BARI and Cereal System Initiative for South Asia-Mechanization and Extension Activity (CSISA-MEA), CIMMYT, Bangladesh.BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the workshop as chief guest on Tuesday. Former Director General of BARI Dr Kshirod Chandra Roy presided over the programme while BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (Training and Communication) Dr Ferdousi Islam, Country Representative for Research and Partnerships, CIMMYT-Bangladesh Dr Timothy J Krupnik and Chief of Party, CSISA-MEA, CIMMYT-Bangladesh Dr Owen Calvert were present as special guests.Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the FMPE Division Dr Md Ayub Hossain gave the welcome speech and Senior Scientific Officer of the FMPE Division Dr Muhammad Arshadul Hoque presented the key-note paper. Scientists from various divisions and centres of BARI, scientists from Bangladesh Jute Research Institute, teachers from various universities and representatives of 25 agricultural machinery manufacturers participated in the workshop.