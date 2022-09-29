PM’s 76th birthday celebrated



In celebration of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the Central Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela held a celebratory rally at Tungipara. Mian Md Monsaf President of the organisation, Editor of The Daily Observer, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, Editor of Dainik Bhorer Akash Monoranjan Ghosal and Tarif Afzal, Managing Director of AB Bank, among others, seen leading a procession on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in the USA as she went there to join the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Following the footprint of Bangabandhu, she also delivered speech in Bangla at the UNGA like the previous years.

Like the previous years, Awami League (AL) and its affiliated and likeminded bodies celebrated the day through various programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footstep of her father.

On the occasion, discussions, milad and doa mahfils and special prayers were organised in the capital and across the country.

Marking the 76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, Awami Juba League, youth wing of AL, arranged a discussion programme and homes giving to homeless people on Tuesday at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital.

Marking the day, AL arranged a discussion meeting on Wednesday at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital. Senior AL leaders were present at the discussion and spoke on the life of Sheikh Hasina and her achievements.

The Forest and Environment Affairs Sub-Committee of AL has taken a week-long tree plantation programme across the country on the occasion of AL President's birthday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of AL, also chalked out elaborate programmes including Science and Technology related workshop for all on the occasion. They brought a colourful procession centrally at Dhaka University campus marking the day.

Besides, Swechchhasebak League, Mahila Awami League, Juba Mahila League and other likeminded organizations also took elaborate programmes to celebrate the day with their respective programmes.

National dailies, televisions and radios celebrated the day with special supplements and programmes highlighting Sheikh Hasina's struggle in life and achievements.

Sheikh Hasina spent much of her childhood in the small hamlet where she was born. She started her schooling there. When Bangabandhu was elected a legislator, his family moved to Dhaka in 1954.

She was admitted to what is now Sher-e-Bangla Girls' School and College and later to Azimpur Girls' High School from where she completed her secondary education in 1965. She was then admitted to Badrunnessa Govt Girls' College.

During her bachelor course, she was elected as the vice-president of the students' union of Eden Girls' College (Badrunnessa and Eden Girls' College was a single entity during the period).

Later, she enrolled in her Masters' programme in Bangla at Dhaka University.

As a student leader, Sheikh Hasina actively participated in the historic six-point movement of 1966 and the student movement of 1969 which saw the abdication of General Ayub Khan.

In 1968, with the blessings of her imprisoned father, Sheikh Hasina, who is leading the country as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, married nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah.

During the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina and her family were interned in a house in Dhaka. On July 27 in 1971, her first child Sajeeb Wazed Joy was born. Her second child Saima Wazed Hossain was born on December 9 in 1972.

After the assassination of her parents in 1975, Sheikh Hasina and her family were offered political asylum in India, where she stayed till 1981 when she was elected as the president of the Awami League in her absence.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on May 17 in 1981 when she was greeted by a mammoth crowd that extended from the Airport to Farm Gate and Manik Miah Avenue and she addressed a public rally.

In the 1986 parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina was elected as parliament member from three different constituencies. After the overthrow of autocracy in 1990, she was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

In 1996 general elections, 21 years after her father's assassination, Sheikh Hasina led the Awami League and helped the party assume power and became the Prime Minister for the first time.











