CWASA production capacity will rise to 560m litres from next year

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: The production capacity of Chattogram Water Supply And Sewerage Authority (CWASA) would increase to 560 million litres of water per day (MLD) in next February when the 60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant is expected to be completed.

Now, CWASA produces 500 Million litres of water per Day.

Over 70 per cent work of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) has been completed, said CWASA officials.

The project's completion schedule was earlier extended by three more years until next June by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

"The project is expected to be completed ahead of the extended schedule," CWASW Managing Director AKM Fazluulah told the Daily Observer.

ECNEC approved the first revised Bhandal Juri Water Supply project with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. The upshot is that the total cost of the project increased to Tk 1,995 crore, with September 2020 as the schedule for completion.

The Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant includes, a 60 km transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, Patiya Water Pumping Station with an elevated reservoir and Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone Pumping Station with a reservoir.

On completion the project is expected to generate some 60 million litres of water daily, 75 per cent of which will be supplied to Chattogram South District, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas.

ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project in January 2016.

Korean Exim Bank is providing soft loan from Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (KEDCF) at 0.01 per cent interest, 40 years maturity period includes grace period of 15 years.

The project's main objectives include, supplying water for domestic and non-domestic uses.

It envisages developing a sustainable water supply system on the left bank of the Karnaphuli River to improve livelihood and foster economic development in the area.

CWASA is under the Local Government Division.

Korea was initially due to provide $97 million for the project but it would now provide $137 million, due to project cost escalation.

Delay in implementation is blamed for the cost escalation.

The 2nd unit of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant with the production capacity of 140 million litres per day , 140 million litres per day from the 1st unit of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube wells increased the supply capacity of the project.

Sheikh Russell Water Treatment Plant was inaugurated in January 2020.











