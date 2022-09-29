Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CWASA production capacity will rise to 560m litres from next year

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: The production capacity of Chattogram Water Supply And Sewerage Authority (CWASA) would increase to 560 million litres of water per day (MLD)  in next February when the  60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant is expected to be completed.
Now, CWASA produces 500 Million litres of water per Day.
Over 70 per cent work of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) has been completed, said CWASA officials.
The project's completion schedule was earlier extended by three more years until next June by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).
"The  project is expected to be completed ahead of the  extended schedule," CWASW Managing Director AKM Fazluulah told the Daily Observer.
ECNEC approved the first revised Bhandal Juri Water Supply project with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore.  The upshot is that the total cost of the project increased to Tk 1,995 crore, with September 2020 as the schedule for completion.
The Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant includes,  a 60 km transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, Patiya Water Pumping Station with an elevated reservoir and Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone  Pumping Station with a reservoir.
On completion the project is expected to generate some 60 million litres of water daily, 75 per cent of which will be supplied to Chattogram South District, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas.
ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project in January 2016.
Korean Exim Bank is providing soft loan from Korean  Economic Development Cooperation Fund (KEDCF) at 0.01 per cent interest, 40 years maturity period includes  grace period of 15 years.
The project's main objectives include, supplying  water for domestic and non-domestic uses.
It envisages developing a sustainable water supply system on the left bank of the Karnaphuli River to improve  livelihood and foster economic development in the area.
CWASA is under the Local Government Division.
Korea was initially due to provide $97 million for the project but it would now provide $137 million, due to project cost escalation.
Delay in implementation is blamed for the cost escalation.
The 2nd unit of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant with the production capacity of 140 million litres per day , 140 million litres per day from the 1st unit of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube wells increased the supply capacity of the project.
Sheikh Russell Water Treatment Plant was inaugurated in January 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasina now world climate leader: Environ Minister
CPA dismissed 119 doctors, nurses, midwives and other temporary staff
Dredging to resolve navigability problem: Speakers
Student bodies, pro-BNP teachers condemn BCL attack on DU JCD men
BARI scientists invents jute decorticator machine
PM’s 76th birthday celebrated
CWASA production capacity will rise to 560m litres from next year
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela holds art contest, discussion


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft