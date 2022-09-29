Video
PM’s Birthday At Tungipara

Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela holds art contest, discussion

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

On the birthday of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a drawing competition and discussion meeting was organised under the initiative of Central Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela at the auditorium adjacent to Karailkopa School in Tungipara.
Mian Md Monsaf, President of the organization presided over the event, while Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to the Prime Minister, was present as chief guest.
Besides, Yeasin Mahmud, General Secretary of Central Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, Monoranjan Ghosal, Editor of the Dainik Bhorer Akash, Tarif Afzal, Managing Director of AB Bank and other local leaders also spoke at the event.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister, noted that today's children are the future policymakers and leaders.
"We do not need to be worried any more if they can carry the philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. At the same time they will be able to build a golden Bangladesh if they are imbued with the ideology of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
"Nobody would be able to suppress Bengalees, if they successfully hold their (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) principals and our today's birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be meaningful and significant if we can successfully sow the seeds of their ideologies in the minds of the young generation," he added.
Monoranjan Ghosal said, "Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian is a brave and insightful personality." She was born on September 28 in the year 947 in Gopalgonj beside the Modhumoti River.
She is the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.
Referring to the historic speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he noted that we would not get an independent and sovereign country if he would not give such remarkable speech on March 7 in 1971.
"Bangabandhu has given us an independent country and his daughter our Prime Minister is relentlessly developing the country." he added.
Earlier, the leaders paid their respects at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and also offered special prayers.
Besides, with the participation of the local people a colourful procession was brought out.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury distributed prizes among the winners of the drawing competition. Yeasin Mahmud, General Secretary of Central Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, General Secretary of the organization moderated the event.







