Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Ctg's tourism prospects dwindling

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: Greater Chattogram's tourism prospects have dwindled due to the government's negligence.
The story was very different in the past.
Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin's Island, Kaptai, Khagrachari, Rangamati and Banderban are among the well known tourist spots in greater Chattogram.
Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation's (BPC) reports show that over 7 lakh tourists visited the sea resort city of Cox's Bazar during the last Eid.  
The resort city does not attract domestic tourists any more due to lack of accommodation for such a large number of visitors.
BPC officials said that the government had taken a Tk 71 crore project to develop Parky Seabeach in Anwara with modern tourist facilities.
They said that the project would      be completed in 2024.
Patenga Sea Beach, Parki Sea Beach, Foy's Lake are well-known tourist spots in Chattogram Port City.
All these tourist spots in greater Chattogram and the port city need  hotels and motels of international standard.
 The Commonwealth War Cemetery at Badshah Miah Chowdhury Road in the port city was established by the British Army to honour war soldiers and others who died in World War II.
Originally there were 400 graves, but the number increased to 731 as graves were transferred from Lushai Hills, Assam and other isolated areas.
British, Indian Australian, Canadian and other Commonwealth soldiers including those from New Zealand, East and West Africa are buried in the well maintained cemetery.
There are also the graves of 19 Japanese a Dutch besides 17 unidentified ones.
 The Foy's Lake was dug by Assam-East Bengal Railway's engineer Foy  in 1924 for supplying water to railway engines.
Fouzdarhat Sea Beach, 16 km from the port city is an ideal picnic spot.
Covered with dense forests the valleys in the hill tracts traditionally attracted visitors.
Kaptai Lake rich with fish provides facilities for cruising, swimming, skiing, angling and trips by sampan.


