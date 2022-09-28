Tourism sector enters new era in Dec : Minister

Tourism Master Plan is going to end at December and with this initiative the country will enter in a new era of tourism said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali.

He came up with the remark at a programme marking 'World Tourism Day' at Parjatan Bhaban, Agargaon on Tuesday.

State Minister inaugurated a colorful rally and a food festival organized by Bangladesh Tourism Board.

Md Mahbub Ali said, "A master plan of tourism is

being formulated in a planned way to move forward the tourism sector. The formulation of the master plan will be end in December. With this initiative the country will enter in a new era of tourism sector."

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very cordial to develop the tourism sector. Under her leadership, we are working to reach the desired destination of tourism. If we work together, we will reach our goal very soon," he added.

Mahbub Ali further said, "We have immense potentiality and opportunity in tourism sector. Our history, tradition, values, nature, all the elements and facilities of tourism should be presented to the people. Branding has to be done. We have to promote country's positive image to other foreigners and other countries. So that, foreign tourist will get interest about our tourist places."

"Covid-19 pandemic has created the opportunity to us to rethink about world tourism sector. There is no alternative way without continuous creative development initiative, invention and multidimensional products to develop tourism sector as a sustainable revenue earning sector. In every district, an initiative will be taken to give responsibility to Assistant Deputy Commissioner to adjust all the tourism development activities," he added.

Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said, "We should think about tourism newly. We don't want to go to the pre-Covid situation. We want to go further than that. Media can play a vital role in the development of tourism.

Attracting the attention of the media, the secretary said, 'I would request that you publish the news positively for the sake of the country. According to the plan, a final plan has been made for tourism after discussing with everyone. We will go to implement that master plan in December.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry R. A. M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Md Ali Kadar, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board Abu Taher Jaber and others were present at the programme.












