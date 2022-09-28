8 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU



Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League beat up Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists in front of Sir AF Rahman Hall on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The incident took place in front of Sir A F Rahman Hall at around 4:25pm.

Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

It was seen the JCD men were attacked while entering the campus through Mukti O Ganatantra Turon to meet DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

As per JCDs' prescheduled programme, leaders of the newly formed 71-member committee of DU Chhatra Dal were going to meet the Vice-Chancellor of the university with sweets and flowers.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of all the hall units of Chhatra League took position in different points on the campus since noon.

When the Chhatra Dal leaders came in front of Sir A F Rahman Hall through

Mukti O Ganatantra Toran, a group of Chhatra League men led by Sir A F Rahman Hall Unit Chhatra League President Reajul Islam and General Secretary Munem Shahariar Moon carried out the attack with sticks, stamps and sharp weapons, according to eyewitnesses.

Talking to journalists, Reajul Islam said Chhatra Dal might try to enter the campus with evil motives and added, "General students prevented them from entering the campus and we stood by them."











At least 8 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) including its Dhaka University (DU) branch General Secretary Ariful Islam were injured in an attack carried out by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on the DU campus on Tuesday.The incident took place in front of Sir A F Rahman Hall at around 4:25pm.Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.It was seen the JCD men were attacked while entering the campus through Mukti O Ganatantra Turon to meet DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.As per JCDs' prescheduled programme, leaders of the newly formed 71-member committee of DU Chhatra Dal were going to meet the Vice-Chancellor of the university with sweets and flowers.Meanwhile, leaders and activists of all the hall units of Chhatra League took position in different points on the campus since noon.When the Chhatra Dal leaders came in front of Sir A F Rahman Hall throughMukti O Ganatantra Toran, a group of Chhatra League men led by Sir A F Rahman Hall Unit Chhatra League President Reajul Islam and General Secretary Munem Shahariar Moon carried out the attack with sticks, stamps and sharp weapons, according to eyewitnesses.Talking to journalists, Reajul Islam said Chhatra Dal might try to enter the campus with evil motives and added, "General students prevented them from entering the campus and we stood by them."