Covid positivity rate rises to 15.42pc

The country reported another Covid-linked death with 737 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, country's total fatalities rose to 29,360 while the total caseload to 2,023,145, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 15.42 per cent from Monday's 13.58 per cent as 4,781 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a woman from Rangpur division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.06 per cent respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











