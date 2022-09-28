Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 1 death, 460 hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 54.
During this period, 460 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 27.
The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 23 and in Barishal division at four.
Of the new patients, 320 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 140
outside it.
A total of 1,738 dengue patients, including 1,314 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 14,822 dengue cases and 13,030 recoveries so far.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia issues new nuke threat
Ctg's tourism prospects dwindling
Tourism sector enters new era in Dec : Minister
8 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU
Covid positivity rate rises to 15.42pc
Dengue: 1 death, 460 hospitalised
EC refuses to reinstate 85 UEOs
Chicken, eggs become dearer


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft