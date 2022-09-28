Dengue: 1 death, 460 hospitalised

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 54.

During this period, 460 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 27.

The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 23 and in Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 320 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 140

outside it.

A total of 1,738 dengue patients, including 1,314 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 14,822 dengue cases and 13,030 recoveries so far. -UNB









