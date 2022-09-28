Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC refuses to reinstate 85 UEOs

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Walid Khan 

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday set aside Administrative Appellate Tribunal's order reinstating 85 Upazila Election Officers (UEO).
A notice signed by the EC's Manpower Manage-ment Branch Assistant Secretary Mohammad Shahidur Rahman said, "This order issued in public interest will be effective immediately."
It also said, " In view of the judgment of Civil Appeal No. 212011, 222011, 232011 and 242011 dated 01-09-2022 of the Appellate Division, the order reinstating 85 upazila election officials has been dismissed by the Election Commission.
opies of the notification were sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer and all related offices.
EC officials said that 320 upazila election officers were appointed by the EC in 2005.
They said that the then Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) M A Aziz to no action   against these appointments, though they drew criticism as having made on partial consideration.
In February 2007, Ministry of Home Affairs recommended to the EC to take action against these appointments.
On the basis of that recommendation, during the two-year Caretaker government backed by the army, CEC ATM Shamsul Huda took he qualification assessment test of 320 officers of whom 85 were dismissed for not qualifying.
After the 85 expelled upazila officers had gone to the Administrative Appellate Tribunal on April 12, 2010,  it asked the EC to appoint them Upazila Election Officers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia issues new nuke threat
Ctg's tourism prospects dwindling
Tourism sector enters new era in Dec : Minister
8 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU
Covid positivity rate rises to 15.42pc
Dengue: 1 death, 460 hospitalised
EC refuses to reinstate 85 UEOs
Chicken, eggs become dearer


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft