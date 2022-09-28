EC refuses to reinstate 85 UEOs

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday set aside Administrative Appellate Tribunal's order reinstating 85 Upazila Election Officers (UEO).

A notice signed by the EC's Manpower Manage-ment Branch Assistant Secretary Mohammad Shahidur Rahman said, "This order issued in public interest will be effective immediately."

It also said, " In view of the judgment of Civil Appeal No. 212011, 222011, 232011 and 242011 dated 01-09-2022 of the Appellate Division, the order reinstating 85 upazila election officials has been dismissed by the Election Commission.

opies of the notification were sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer and all related offices.

EC officials said that 320 upazila election officers were appointed by the EC in 2005.

They said that the then Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) M A Aziz to no action against these appointments, though they drew criticism as having made on partial consideration.

In February 2007, Ministry of Home Affairs recommended to the EC to take action against these appointments.

On the basis of that recommendation, during the two-year Caretaker government backed by the army, CEC ATM Shamsul Huda took he qualification assessment test of 320 officers of whom 85 were dismissed for not qualifying.

After the 85 expelled upazila officers had gone to the Administrative Appellate Tribunal on April 12, 2010, it asked the EC to appoint them Upazila Election Officers.









