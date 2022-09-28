Chicken, eggs become dearer

The country's chicken and egg market is held captive by syndicates of farmers and wholesalers and retailers. The price of chicken and eggs is increasing every day on the pretext of shortage of 'supply'. The price of chicken eggs has increased by around Tk 30 per dozen in the last two weeks.

In a dramatic manner, the egg syndicate is bagging huge profits from egg bazars in the country by creating an artificial crisis. It is alleged that the syndicate has been buying eggs from different poultry farms and preserving those in cold storages for selling those at higher price in future.

The price of eggs is increasing. During the week, eggs are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 52 per (hali) four pieces in the capital.

Traders say that the price of eggs has increased as the supply is less than the demand.

Although there is no disruption in the production or supply, the buyers have expressed disappointment that the price of eggs has increased repeatedly. They say that the price of eggs is being increased again and again due to lack of government supervision.

Shahnaz Khatun, who came to Karwan Bazar kitchen market to buy eggs, said if the government could control the market, then people like us would not have to suffer so much. Earlier, the price of eggs suddenly increased to Tk 160.

Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association President Sumon Hawlader said many farmers have closed their farms as marginal farmers do not get fair prices and the prices of feed and other inputs increased. In the last 15 days, some companies involved in the poultry industry of the country have made an additional profit of Tk 2 to Tk 3 per egg by storing eggs for 2 to 3 days instead of releasing them to the market.

This information was known during visits to several markets including Motijheel, Mugda, Rampura, Khilgaon, Karwan Bazar kitchen markets in the capital on Tuesday. The farm chicken eggs are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 52, local chicken eggs at Tk 65 to Tk 70 and duck eggs at Tk 70 to Tk 72 (per four).

Meanwhile, due to the increase in the price of eggs in the wholesale market

(Mokam), the retailers said they were selling eggs at a higher price.

Agargaon BNP Bazar egg trader Sattar Ali said, "10 days ago I bought each egg at Tk 9.50 (wholesale rate). We paid Tk 1,900 for 200 eggs. I had to buy each egg at Tk 10.70 last Tuesday. I bought 200 eggs for Tk 2,100."

Besides this, the vehicle fares are rising every day. That's why the price of eggs has increased compared to last week.

Meanwhile, broiler chicken has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 180 per kg, which was Tk 170 last week. Besides, layer chicken is being sold at Tk 300 and Sonali chicken at Tk 320 per kg.

Chicken buyer Sajid Haque, "The price of chicken has increased by Tk 10 per kg. A few months ago I bought broiler chicken at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg. But since August, the price of chicken has decreased once and then increased again. In this way, now one kg has to be bought at Tk 180. Although a few days ago it suddenly increased. There is still instability in the rice market."

Ajgor Ali, an egg trader of Rampura kitchen market told the Daily Observer, he was selling eggs of local chickens and ducks.

He said duck eggs are being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 240 per dozen in the market. And local chicken eggs at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per dozen. Quail eggs are being sold at Tk 50 a dozen.

Chicken trader Lokman Hakim said there is no supply of broiler chicken as per the demand in the market. The same is the case with eggs.

He said many farms were closed due to not getting fair prices during Coronavirus. As a result, the production of eggs and broiler chickens has decreased. This has an impact on prices.

Imran Ali, who came to Gopibagh kitchen market in the capital, told the this correspondent, "The prices of everything in the market have increased. But the income did not increase, due to which I was forced to reduce the purchase of necessary items."

According to the information of the Department of Livestock, 1,493 crore 31 lakh pieces of eggs are being produced in the country annually. And the demand is 1,694 crore 16 lakh.

According to this, there is a shortage of 200.85 crore pieces of eggs compared to the demand.

According to sources, the poultry sector looted an additional amount of Tk 618.50 crore by creating unrest in egg and chicken markets in the last 15 days of August this year.

By holding the marginal poultry farmers hostage and putting all the blame on them, companies involved in the 10 to 12 poultry industries in the country have developed a syndicate among themselves and made an additional profit of Tk 112.50 crore in the last 15 days.

They have also made an additional profit of Tk 234 crore from baby chicks and Tk 272 crore from broiler chickens at the same time, they said.













