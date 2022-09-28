Video
Home Front Page

Karotoa Boat Capsize

Death toll now 68

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Sept 27: The death toll in the boat capsize here in Boda upazila rose to 68 as five more bodies were recovered from different parts of the Karotoa River till Tuesday afternoon.
Additional District Magistrate and chief of the probe committee Dipankar Kumar Roy confirmed the number on Tuesday afternoon.
At least 15 more people are still unaccounted for, said Dipankar, where the boat capsized on Sunday.
He said the team resumed the search operation for the missing people at 5:30am on Tuesday for the third consecutive day and till Tuesday afternoon 16 more bodies were recovered.
About 100 pilgrims were crossing the River Karatoa in Boda area to celebrate a religious festival in a temple when their boat overturned, according to video footage in local media.
Just before the accident, onlookers from the river bank were shouting at the boatmen to navigate carefully.
Fifty bodies were recovered till Monday night. The rescue workers postponed their operation at night for the second consecutive day.
The team resumed the search operation for the missing people at 5:30am on Tuesday and till afternoon 12 more bodies were recovered.
"Many are still missing. We are continuing the operation to find out the missing people as their nearest and dearest one is awaiting eagerly for them," said Sheikh Mohammad Mahabubul Islam, Assistant Deputy Director of Panchagarh Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The tragic incident happened on Sunday (September 25) while more than hundred passengers, mostly women and children, were going to Badeshwari Temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya by a engine-run boat.
Suddenly, it capsized in the middle of the Karotoa River in the district as the trawler was carrying passengers beyond capacity.
Some passengers managed to swim ashore but many women and children drowned as they did not know how to swim.  District police chief Sirajul Huda said the boat was carrying three times its permitted capacity.
Boat accidents are common because of poor navigation, overcrowding and lax law enforcement in the delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.






