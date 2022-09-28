Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

For Making Essentials\' Market Unstable

CC sues 44 leading cos, businessmen

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

For Making Essentials' Market Unstable The Competition Commission (CC) on Monday sued 44 leading companies and businessmen on the allegation of making the market unstable by raising prices of rice, lentil, flour and other essentials.
The Commission filed 44 cases against 36 businessmen and companies in two phases.
"We have filed the cases under the competition law in the Competition court. Now the accused will be called for hearing. If the offence is proved, the accused will be fined,"  CC Chairman Mofizur Rahman said on Tuesday,  
He said that from each erring company Tk one crore would be realised as the minimum fine and 10 per cent of its annual turnover as the maximum fine.
Earlier, the Commission sued 11 individuals and organizations on the same charge.
The Commission sued the companies and individual businessmen for making the market unstable by abnormally increasing the prices of rice, flour, egg, broiler chicken and toiletries to create artificial crisis.
The Commission said that the chairman of Square Food and Beverage, chairman of ACI, Managing Director of Bangladesh Edible Oil, Chairman or MD of BRAC Seed and Agro Enterprise, Chief Executive Officer or MD of City Group were sued for making the rice market unstable.
It also sued Abdur Rashid proprietor of Kushtia Rashid Agro Food Products, Abdul Hannan owner of Jahura Auto Rice Mill, Dinajpur, Belal Hossain owner of Belcon Group, Naogaon, Erfan Ali, owner of Erfan Group, Chapainawabganj, Golam Kibria, director of Kibria Agro Industries, Bogura, Toufiqul Islam, owner of Mofiz Uddin Automatic Rice Mill, Naogaon, Alal Agro Food, Bagura. Ahmad Zahirul Islam, Proprietor of Nurjahan Agro Food Industries, Brahmanbaria.     It also sued Putu Mia, owner of Khan Auto Rice Mill,  Bogra and M/s Dada Raich Mill in Kushtia.
The Commission filed casesagainst Arshad Ali, Brajen Majumder, owner of Majumdar Auto Rice Mill, Narayanganj, Chairman or MD of City Auto Rice and Dal Mills, Narayanganj and Mabco Hitech Rice Industries, Naogaon.
It filed cases against Managing Director of Meghna Group, Chairman of Akiz Group, MD of ACI, MD of  TK Group, Chairman and MD of Noorjahan Group, MD of S Alam Refined Industries and MD of City Group of Industries for abnormally increasing price of flour.
The commission also sued the MD or CEO of CP Bangladesh Company, Managing Director of Paragon Poultry, MD of Diamond Egg Limited, Proprietor of People's Feed, MD of Kazi Farms Group, Amanat Ullah, President of Egg Traders Artaddar Bhumukhi Cooperative Society for manipulating the egg market.
Cases were filed against Kazi Farms Group MD, Saguna Food and Feeds Director, Alal Poultry and Fish Feed MD or CEO, Narish Poultry and Hatchery Director, Paragon Poultry MD and CP Bangladesh President for making chicken market unstable.
Chairman of ACI, MD of Unilever Bangladesh, Chairman or MD of Square Group, Chairman or MD of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Tibet) and Kaya Group were sued for exorbitantly increasing the prices of soaps, perfumed soaps and powdered soaps.
Asked about the cases, Malik Mohammad Saeed, director of Square Toiletries, said, "We don't know anything about the case yet. However, we have been given a notice by the commission. We will attend the hearing in the the commission on September 28, as asked".
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman told the Daily Observer, "It's not enough to file cases. We want these offenders to be punished for making hefty profits by exploiting the consumers, so that no one dares to sell products at high prices."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia issues new nuke threat
Ctg's tourism prospects dwindling
Tourism sector enters new era in Dec : Minister
8 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU
Covid positivity rate rises to 15.42pc
Dengue: 1 death, 460 hospitalised
EC refuses to reinstate 85 UEOs
Chicken, eggs become dearer


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft