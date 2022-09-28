CC sues 44 leading cos, businessmen

For Making Essentials' Market Unstable The Competition Commission (CC) on Monday sued 44 leading companies and businessmen on the allegation of making the market unstable by raising prices of rice, lentil, flour and other essentials.

The Commission filed 44 cases against 36 businessmen and companies in two phases.

"We have filed the cases under the competition law in the Competition court. Now the accused will be called for hearing. If the offence is proved, the accused will be fined," CC Chairman Mofizur Rahman said on Tuesday,

He said that from each erring company Tk one crore would be realised as the minimum fine and 10 per cent of its annual turnover as the maximum fine.

Earlier, the Commission sued 11 individuals and organizations on the same charge.

The Commission sued the companies and individual businessmen for making the market unstable by abnormally increasing the prices of rice, flour, egg, broiler chicken and toiletries to create artificial crisis.

The Commission said that the chairman of Square Food and Beverage, chairman of ACI, Managing Director of Bangladesh Edible Oil, Chairman or MD of BRAC Seed and Agro Enterprise, Chief Executive Officer or MD of City Group were sued for making the rice market unstable.

It also sued Abdur Rashid proprietor of Kushtia Rashid Agro Food Products, Abdul Hannan owner of Jahura Auto Rice Mill, Dinajpur, Belal Hossain owner of Belcon Group, Naogaon, Erfan Ali, owner of Erfan Group, Chapainawabganj, Golam Kibria, director of Kibria Agro Industries, Bogura, Toufiqul Islam, owner of Mofiz Uddin Automatic Rice Mill, Naogaon, Alal Agro Food, Bagura. Ahmad Zahirul Islam, Proprietor of Nurjahan Agro Food Industries, Brahmanbaria. It also sued Putu Mia, owner of Khan Auto Rice Mill, Bogra and M/s Dada Raich Mill in Kushtia.

The Commission filed casesagainst Arshad Ali, Brajen Majumder, owner of Majumdar Auto Rice Mill, Narayanganj, Chairman or MD of City Auto Rice and Dal Mills, Narayanganj and Mabco Hitech Rice Industries, Naogaon.

It filed cases against Managing Director of Meghna Group, Chairman of Akiz Group, MD of ACI, MD of TK Group, Chairman and MD of Noorjahan Group, MD of S Alam Refined Industries and MD of City Group of Industries for abnormally increasing price of flour.

The commission also sued the MD or CEO of CP Bangladesh Company, Managing Director of Paragon Poultry, MD of Diamond Egg Limited, Proprietor of People's Feed, MD of Kazi Farms Group, Amanat Ullah, President of Egg Traders Artaddar Bhumukhi Cooperative Society for manipulating the egg market.

Cases were filed against Kazi Farms Group MD, Saguna Food and Feeds Director, Alal Poultry and Fish Feed MD or CEO, Narish Poultry and Hatchery Director, Paragon Poultry MD and CP Bangladesh President for making chicken market unstable.

Chairman of ACI, MD of Unilever Bangladesh, Chairman or MD of Square Group, Chairman or MD of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Tibet) and Kaya Group were sued for exorbitantly increasing the prices of soaps, perfumed soaps and powdered soaps.

Asked about the cases, Malik Mohammad Saeed, director of Square Toiletries, said, "We don't know anything about the case yet. However, we have been given a notice by the commission. We will attend the hearing in the the commission on September 28, as asked".

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman told the Daily Observer, "It's not enough to file cases. We want these offenders to be punished for making hefty profits by exploiting the consumers, so that no one dares to sell products at high prices."











