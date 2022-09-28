Buisness Events

Buisness Events

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury speaks at a meeting and doa mahfil held in honour of late BGMEA leaders Nurul Quader and Mahabub Ali, at BGMEA building in Chattogram on Monday.Planning Minister Abdul Mannan MP handing over South Asian Business Excellence Award-2022 to National Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO Md. Kazim Uddin as the Best Life Insurance in Private Sector at a ceremony organised by the South Asian Partnership Summit at a city hotel recently. Chairman of National Life Morshed Alam MP was present as a special guest.