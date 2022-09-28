Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul

The government has been working relentlessly to import natural gas from different sources, saying

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said talks are underway with different countries for import of gas to ensure energy security in the country.

The government is relentlessly working in this regard, he said adding,"We are holding bilateral and trilateral meetings to bring natural gas within this year and the next year under short term agreement," Hamid told BSS on Monday.

At present, Hamid said Bangladesh is getting LNG from Qatar and Oman under long term agreement, which will be valid till 2025.

He said that the government will import gas or fuel from different sources, which depends on price negotiation, adding, "If we get specific offer with lower price then we will import gas or fuel."

Talking about offshore gas exploration, the state minister said the government is trying to review the PSC (Production Share Contract) agreement and go for biding by December this year.

"We gave contracts to two International Oil Companies (IOCs) for twice, but they have backed out due to lack of feasibility," he said.

Hamid however, said that deep sea exploration works need around 10 years. "We will go for exploration work through biding," he said. -BSS















