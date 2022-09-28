Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The government has been working relentlessly to import natural gas from different sources, saying
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said     talks are underway with different countries for import of gas to ensure energy security in the country.
The government is relentlessly working in this regard, he said adding,"We are holding bilateral and trilateral meetings to bring natural gas within this year and the next year under short term agreement," Hamid told BSS on Monday.
At present, Hamid said Bangladesh is getting LNG from Qatar and Oman under long term agreement, which will be valid till 2025.
He said that the government will import gas or fuel from different sources, which depends on price negotiation, adding, "If we get specific offer with lower price then we will import gas or fuel."
Talking about offshore gas exploration, the state minister said the government is trying to review the PSC (Production Share Contract) agreement and go for biding by December this year.
"We gave contracts to two International Oil Companies (IOCs) for twice, but they have backed out due to lack of feasibility," he said.
Hamid however, said that deep sea exploration works need around 10 years. "We will go for exploration work through biding," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buisness Events
EU to introduce CBAM for tackling carbon emission thru trade measures
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Bangladesh aims for yuan trade as cushion against strong dollar
Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day
India’s 7 CMs likely to visit BD to boost trade, connectivity
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft