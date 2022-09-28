Video
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: The Peninsula Chittagong hotel of the port city celebrated the World Tourism Day 2022 with a colorful event and seminar titled 'Rethinking Tourism' Tuesday with festive rallies, seminars, job fairs in highlighting the tourism industry of Bangladesh.
 On this occasion, a colorful rally led by Peninsula Chittagong Chairman Mahboob ur Rahman and General Manager (GM) Sumedha Gunawardhan passed through the city's Dampara, Lalkhan Bazar and ended at the GEC.
Peninsula Chittagong Chairman Mahboob ur Rahman, GM Sumedha Gunawardhan, President of Bangladesh Tourism Foundation Mokhlesur Rahman, Additional DIG of Tourist Police Chattogram region Mohammd Muslim, Tourist Police SP Mohammad Apple Mahmud, CEO and Chairman of Authentic Tourism Network Anwarul Azim Chowdhury, Southern University Prof. Ali Ekramul Haque participated in the open discussion at the seminar on 'Rethinking Tourism' at Zinnia Hall of Peninsula Chittagong.
In the discussion, the natural beauty of the country, opportunities and possibilities of development of the tourism industry around the mountains, sea, and effective initiatives to attract foreign tourists were highlighted.
Tourism industry job fair titled 'Hospitality and Tourism Industry Job Fair' was held to give opportunities to educated youth to build a career in the tourism industry.


