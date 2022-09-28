Video
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced plans to provide at least $14 billion in aid over 2022-2025 in a comprehensive program of support to ease a worsening food crisis in Asia and the Pacific region.
The financing also seeks to improve long-term food security by strengthening food systems against the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, said a press release.
The assistance expands ADB's already significant support for food security in the region, where nearly 1.1 billion people lack healthy diets due to poverty and food prices which have soared to record highs this year.
The funding will be channeled through existing and new projects in sectors including farm inputs, food production and distribution, social protection, irrigation, and water resources management, as well as projects leveraging nature-based solutions.
ADB will continue to invest in other activities to contribute to food security such as energy transition, transport, access to rural finance, environmental management, health, and education.   
"This is a timely and urgently needed response to a crisis that is leaving too many poor families in Asia hungry and in deeper poverty," ADB President Masatsugu  Asakawa said.  
"We need to act now, before the impacts of climate change worsen and further erode the region's hard-won development gains. Our support will be targeted, integrated, and impactful to help vulnerable people, particularly vulnerable women, in the near-term, while bolstering food systems to reduce the impact of emerging and future food security risks."
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted supplies of food staples and fertilizer, straining a global food system already weakened by climate change impacts, pandemic-related supply shocks, and unsustainable farming practices.
Asia and the Pacific is vulnerable to food shocks, as some of its countries depend on imported staples and fertilizer. Even before the invasion of Ukraine, nutritious food was unaffordable for significant portions of population in many ADB low-income member countries.
ADB's food security assistance will also promote open trade, improve smallholder farm production and livelihoods, ease shortages of fertilizer and promote its efficient use or organic alternatives, support investments in food production and distribution, enhance nutrition, and boost climate resilience through integrated and nature-based solutions.
A key focus will be to protect the region's natural environment from climate change impacts and biodiversity loss, which have degraded soils, freshwater, and marine ecosystems.
"An important part of our long-term approach is to safeguard natural resources and support farmers and agribusinesses which produce and distribute much of the region's food, and to promote open trade to ensure it reaches consumers efficiently," said Mr. Asakawa.
Assistance under the program will start this year and continue through 2025. It   will be drawn from across ADB's sovereign and private sector operations, and seek to leverage an additional $5 billion in private sector cofinancing for food security.


