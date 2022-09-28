Video
Ireland to unveil budget to tackle cost of living, energy crises

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

DUBLIN, Sept 27: The Irish government will on Tuesday unveil its budget for the upcoming year and its plans to deal with widespread problems caused by the cost of living and energy crises.
Finance minister for Ireland's three-party governing coalition Paschal Donohoe will reveal the spending measures at about 1200 GMT in the Dail, the state's lower house of parliament.
The date for the budget announcement was brought forward by two weeks because of the urgent need to deal with inflationary and supply chain pressures on households and businesses.
On top of a 6.7 billion-euro ($6.5 billion) package laid out in the government's Summer Economic Statement, the Republic is set to introduce a one-off set of measures to alleviate the cost of living, reportedly of between 2-3 billion euros. On Saturday, Donohoe reiterated the budget would "put money back in the pockets of people" but would stop short of raiding surplus funds.
"There will always be demands on us to do more and to spend more but we are in really uncertain times, we are dealing with a crisis caused by a huge war in Europe and we cannot be sure how long this will go on for," he said.
The government has indicated surpluses in the state's coffers would at least partially be held back to deal with uncertainties like the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.    -AFP


