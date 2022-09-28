Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO chief warns world edging into global recession

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

GENEVA, Sept 27: The World Trade Organization's chief said Tuesday she believes the world is heading towards a global recession due to multiple colliding crises, and called for radical policies to revive growth.
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Russia's war in Ukraine, the climate crisis, food price and energy shocks plus the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic were creating the conditions for a world recession. "Now we have to weather what looks like an oncoming recession," she told the opening of the global trade body's annual public forum in Geneva.
"I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into. But at the same time, we have to start thinking of the recovery. We have to restore growth."
She noted that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund had both downgraded global growth forecasts, while indicators on trade numbers were "not looking too good".
Okonjo-Iweala added: "We have security shocks, we have climate shocks, we have energy shocks, we have food price shocks, and all of this hitting countries at the same time, so we cannot afford to do business as usual."
The former Nigerian finance and foreign minister said central banks were in a tight spot, with little choice over the course ahead.
"Central banks don't really have too much of a choice but to tighten and increase interest rates -- but the repercussions on emerging markets and developing countries is quite severe, because they too are tightening an increase in interest rates," she said.
"But what happens in the developed countries affects their debt burdens, affects what they have to pay to service debt, affects the flight of capital from their economies back into the developed countries.
"But right now, I think there's not much choice but for central banks to act because inflation really hits at the poor very badly."
She stressed the need for central banks to determine whether inflation was being caused by strong demand or whether the rise in prices was linked to structural problems on the supply side.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buisness Events
EU to introduce CBAM for tackling carbon emission thru trade measures
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Bangladesh aims for yuan trade as cushion against strong dollar
Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day
India’s 7 CMs likely to visit BD to boost trade, connectivity
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft