

USAID publishes Easy Export Series for BD agro exporters

On Monday, the Trade Activity launched the first of the series, 'Food safety guidelines for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables to Europe' at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital.

AHM Ahsan, Vice Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau was the Chief Guest of the ceremony where Dr Syed Md Rafiqul Amin, Director, Plant Quarantine Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, and Professor Abu Noman Faruq Ahmmed, Chairman, Department of, Plant Pathology, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University were the special guests.

The event was chaired by Mashuk Al Hossain, Deputy Chief of Party, Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

According to the Trade Activity officials, the Easy Export Series will be released quarterly, with the first module addressing Bangladesh's regulatory requirements for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables; the second module will address the EU's food safety requirements for the import of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The third module will address international food safety requirements for food processors in GCC countries, and the fourth module will tackle the food chain traceability system.

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the Government of Bangladesh in bolstering economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business-enabling market.

The Activity provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the Government of Bangladesh and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organizations. -UNB







