Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

USAID publishes Easy Export Series for BD agro exporters

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

USAID publishes Easy Export Series for BD agro exporters

USAID publishes Easy Export Series for BD agro exporters

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity published the Easy Export Series for the Bangladeshi fresh fruit and vegetable, frozen foods, and processed food exporters to understand compliance with international food safety standards.
On Monday, the Trade Activity launched the first of the series, 'Food safety guidelines for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables to Europe' at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital.
AHM Ahsan, Vice Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau was the Chief Guest of the ceremony where Dr Syed Md Rafiqul Amin, Director, Plant Quarantine Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, and Professor Abu Noman Faruq Ahmmed, Chairman, Department of, Plant Pathology, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University were the special guests.
The event was chaired by Mashuk Al Hossain, Deputy Chief of Party, Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.
According to the Trade Activity officials, the Easy Export Series will be released quarterly, with the first module addressing Bangladesh's regulatory requirements for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables; the second module will address the EU's food safety requirements for the import of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The third module will address international food safety requirements for food processors in GCC countries, and the fourth module will tackle the food chain traceability system.  
The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the Government of Bangladesh in bolstering economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business-enabling market.
The Activity provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the Government of Bangladesh and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organizations.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buisness Events
EU to introduce CBAM for tackling carbon emission thru trade measures
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Bangladesh aims for yuan trade as cushion against strong dollar
Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day
India’s 7 CMs likely to visit BD to boost trade, connectivity
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft