Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:39 AM
latest
Home Business

BB lowers SREUP credit scheme interest rate to 5pc

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has rescheduled the interest rate for Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades in the RMG Sector loan scheme to 5 per cent up from 7 per cent.
In a circular on Monday, the central bank said the new interest rate of the scheme, commonly known as SREUP, will be effective from Sept 19.
The goal of the scheme, partnered by the French Development Agency, or AFD, European Commission Asian Investment Facility, or EU-AIF, KfW Development Bank, and German Technical Cooperation, or GIZ, was to provide soft loans to RMG industries through private financing initiatives for safety retrofitting and environmental and social upgradation of the factories.
Under the scheme, commercial banks will be able to borrow funds from Bangladesh Bank at 2.5 percent interest rate and lend to factory owners at 5 percent.


