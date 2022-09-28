

Chinese firm to invest $12m at Ishwardi EPZ

This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 12 million. This factory will produce annually 2 million pcs of Tent, Canopy, Bag, Sleeping Bag, Back Pack, Tarpaulins, Awnings, Sunblinds, Mosquito Net, Portable Folding Chair, Recycle Bin and Umbrella. M/s. Qinda Outdoor (BD) Co. Ltd will create employment opportunity for 2973 Bangladeshi nationals.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Qinda Outdoor (BD) Co. Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Zhang Yan, Representative of Qinda Outdoor signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.









