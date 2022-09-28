‘US supports cutting graft, bureaucratic red tape in Bangladesh to attract FDI’



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass speaking at a meeting of the

He said a smart company considering doing business overseas will certainly want "certainty and security" as political violence and electoral instability "scare" them. Such smart company also wants to see certain things, including a developed transportation system, consistent access to power and water, and a well-trained workforce and Bangladesh has made great strides in filling these needs.

To provide a direct liaison between U.S. and Bangladeshi businesses, the U.S. Embassy will engage first ever full-time attaché from the U.S. Department of Commerce very soon, Hass said.

He said the international companies and investors must become more aware of the opportunities Bangladesh presents and at the same time Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses here, the US Ambassador said at the opening of a meeting of the "International Business Forum of Bangladesh" (IBFB) at the Sonargaon Pan Pacific hotel..

"I doubt this will come as a shock to any of you, but most heads of U.S. companies do not wake up in the morning thinking, "Hmmm - maybe I should do business in Bangladesh," he remarks.

He said Bangladesh is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights to strengthening its economic governance.

"Many U.S. and international businesses want to expand in the region. And we want to help Bangladesh create a business climate that is as welcoming as possible to foreign investment," he said.

The United States is already the largest foreign direct investor in Bangladesh. And we are Bangladesh's largest export destination.

The U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council also brought a high-level delegation here to Dhaka in May to explore business opportunities.

In addition, we welcomed the Prime Minister's private sector and investment advisor Salman F. Rahman and his delegation to the United States in June for the High-Level Economic Forum.

"We are looking forward to a U.S.-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum meeting later this year. However, supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to achieve sustainable and broadly shared prosperity, improve labor standards, expand and diversify Bangladesh's economy, and open it to greater regional and global trade and connectivity.

USA is convinced that USA and Bangladesh can go furthest and fastest on economic issues, the ambassador hopped saying that "we have the foundation on which to expand our economic relationship."

United States and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, we at the Embassy are focused on five key objectives, these are a peaceful and stable Bangladesh, a Bangladesh that is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights.

"Third, a socially and environmentally resilient Bangladesh. Fourth, supporting Bangladesh's efforts to host the Rohingya refugees and until a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to Burma is possible. Each of these first four goals underpin our fifth goal," Hass remarked.













