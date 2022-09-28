Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘US supports cutting graft, bureaucratic red tape in Bangladesh to attract FDI’

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass speaking at a meeting of the

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass speaking at a meeting of the

US Ambassador to Bangladesh  Peter Hass said on Tuesday that the USA strongly supports the goals of International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBF) goals for reducing corruption and bureaucratic red tape to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).
He  said a smart company considering doing business overseas will certainly want "certainty and security" as political violence and electoral instability "scare" them.  Such smart company also wants to see certain things, including a developed transportation system, consistent access to power and water, and a well-trained workforce and Bangladesh has made great strides in filling these needs.
To provide a direct liaison between U.S. and Bangladeshi businesses, the U.S. Embassy will engage first ever full-time attaché from the U.S. Department of Commerce very soon, Hass said.
He said the international companies and investors must become more aware of the opportunities Bangladesh presents and at the same time Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses here, the US Ambassador said at the opening of a meeting of the "International Business Forum of Bangladesh" (IBFB) at the Sonargaon Pan Pacific hotel..
"I doubt this will come as a shock to any of you, but most heads of U.S. companies do not wake up in the morning thinking, "Hmmm - maybe I should do business in Bangladesh," he remarks.
He said Bangladesh is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights to strengthening its economic governance.
"Many U.S. and international businesses want to expand in the region. And we want to help Bangladesh create a business climate that is as welcoming as possible to foreign investment," he said.
The United States is already the largest foreign direct investor in Bangladesh. And we are Bangladesh's largest export destination.
The U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council also brought a high-level delegation here to Dhaka in May to explore business opportunities.
In addition, we welcomed the Prime Minister's private sector and investment advisor Salman F. Rahman and his delegation to the United States in June for the High-Level Economic Forum.
"We are looking forward to a U.S.-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum meeting later this year. However, supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to achieve sustainable and broadly shared prosperity, improve labor standards, expand and diversify Bangladesh's economy, and open it to greater regional and global trade and connectivity.
USA is convinced that USA and Bangladesh can go furthest and fastest on economic issues, the ambassador hopped saying that "we have the foundation on which to expand our economic relationship."
United States and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, we at the Embassy are focused on five key objectives, these are a peaceful and stable Bangladesh, a Bangladesh that is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights.
"Third, a socially and environmentally resilient Bangladesh. Fourth, supporting Bangladesh's efforts to host the Rohingya refugees and until a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to Burma is possible. Each of these first four goals underpin our fifth goal," Hass remarked.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buisness Events
EU to introduce CBAM for tackling carbon emission thru trade measures
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Bangladesh aims for yuan trade as cushion against strong dollar
Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day
India’s 7 CMs likely to visit BD to boost trade, connectivity
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft