BD celebrates World Tourism Day with various events



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mahbub Ali inaugurates World Tourism Day rally at Agargaon in the city on Tuesday.

Tourism in the country will enter a new era through the implementation of the Tourism Master Plan, he said while speaking as chief guest at a discussion organized on the occasion of World Tourism Day-2022 at Agargaon Tourism Building in the city on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, the State Minister inaugurated a colorful rally organized by the Bangladesh Tourism Board and a food festival and live cooking show organized by Bangladesh Tourism Corporation took place on the occasion. He said, "The Prime Minister is very sincere in development of tourism. Under her leadership we are working to reach the desired goal. If we all work together, we can quickly achieve our specific development goals. We can take the country's tourism forward."

He said, "Tourism has immense potential and opportunities in the country. Our history, culture, values and the nature are tourism friendly and it should be properly presented to the people. Branding has to be done. A positive image of the country should be highlighted in outside world. Only then will foreign tourists come to our country, he added"

Mahbub Ali said Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to rethink the country's tourism industry. There is no substitute for creativity, innovation and product diversification to achieve a sustainable development of tourism.

Effective strategies must be at work to ensure maximum utilization of the country's tourism potentials. An initiative will be taken to give the responsibility of tourism to an ADC in every district to coordinate the development of tourism in the district.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury spoke as guest of honor in the discussion chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain.

Besides, Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Ali Kadar, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Aliullah NDC, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board Abu Tahir Md Jaber and DIG of Tourism Police Ilyas Sharif also spoke on the occasion.









