Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - Wednesday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally went down by 21.93 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 6,489.05. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 15.47 points to finish at 2,316.42 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.42 points to close at 1,413.25.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped sharply to Tk 14940.69 million on the premier bourse, which was Tk 13001.76 million at the previous session of the week.

Of the 372 issues traded, 136 declined, 61 advanced and 175 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Index Agro became the most-traded stock, closely followed by Aziz Pipes, Mir Akther, Adntel and EHL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell slightly with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 18.03 points to settle at 19,163.73 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 10.98 points to close at 11,486.62. -BSS









