BD didn’t fail repaying loans in 50 years, FinMin tells ADB President in Manila

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh's debt-GDP ratio is the lowest in the world and it has never failed in repaying domestic and external loans in its 51 years history.

He said this at a bilateral meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in the sideline of annual meeting at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its headquarters in Manila on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the 50 years of Bangladesh relations with ADB, he said next year is going to be a milestone for Bangladesh as we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of our partnership with the lender.

The finance minister said currently, the cumulative financing of ADB in Bangladesh stands at $27.60 billion. Out of which the total outstanding is only $11.69 billion. Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has achieved an average GDP growth of 6.60 per cent in the last 13 years.

But food, fuel, fertilizer and financial crises arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and current geopolitical crisis have disrupted global supply chains and fueled inflation around the world. This is also affecting Bangladesh, he said and added, "To ensure social and economic resilience, we need budget support from ADB as well as Policy Based Loans (PBL)."

He sought the special cooperation of ADB in this regard and hoped that Bangladesh would also maintain close contact with the ADB headquarters.

The minister said, "We strongly hope that ADB can play a dynamic role in helping vulnerable people in Asia and the Pacific region, especially Bangladesh in climate adaptation, mitigation and disaster risk reduction."

The finance minister said flexible credit support instead of mixed financing would be a realistic approach to combat climate change vulnerability. ADB can also extend its generous support to ICT-based entrepreneurship development, agricultural diversification, sustainable health, education and the introduction of quality infrastructure with special focus on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh's 165 million the Finance Minister invited the ADB President to visit Bangladesh and celebrate the 50th years of partnership in the coming year.

At the same time, considering the huge portfolio and strong association with ADB, the finance minister also requested to consider appointing senior officials, especially vice-presidents in the top management of the ADB from Bangladesh.

In the meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa also praised the economic progress and capacity of Bangladesh and said that the construction of Padma Bridge with its own financing is a symbol of Bangladesh's capacity.

Asakawa said it has special importance for Bangladesh from the very beginning. The issues raised by Bangladesh in this year's annual meeting will also be seriously considered.





