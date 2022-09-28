Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD didn’t fail repaying loans in 50 years, FinMin tells ADB President in Manila

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh's debt-GDP ratio is the lowest in the world and it has never failed in repaying domestic and external loans in its 51 years history.
He said this at a bilateral meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in the sideline of annual meeting at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its headquarters in Manila on Tuesday.
Emphasizing the 50 years of Bangladesh relations with ADB, he said next year is going to be a milestone for Bangladesh as we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of our partnership with the lender.
The finance minister said currently, the cumulative financing of ADB in Bangladesh stands at $27.60 billion. Out of which the total outstanding is only $11.69 billion. Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has achieved an average GDP growth of 6.60 per cent in the last 13 years.
But food, fuel, fertilizer and financial crises arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and current geopolitical crisis have disrupted global supply chains and fueled inflation around the world. This is also affecting Bangladesh, he said and added, "To ensure social and economic resilience, we need budget support from ADB as well as Policy Based Loans (PBL)."
He sought the special cooperation of ADB in this regard and hoped that Bangladesh would also maintain close contact with the ADB headquarters.
The minister said, "We strongly hope that ADB can play a dynamic role in helping vulnerable people in Asia and the Pacific region, especially Bangladesh in climate adaptation, mitigation and disaster risk reduction."
The finance minister said flexible credit support instead of mixed financing would be a realistic approach to combat climate change vulnerability. ADB can also extend its generous support to ICT-based entrepreneurship development, agricultural diversification, sustainable health, education and the introduction of quality infrastructure with special focus on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh's 165 million the Finance Minister invited the ADB President to visit Bangladesh and celebrate the 50th years of partnership in the coming year.
At the same time, considering the huge portfolio and strong association with ADB, the finance minister also requested to consider appointing senior officials, especially vice-presidents in the top management of the ADB from Bangladesh.
In the meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa also praised the economic progress and capacity of Bangladesh and said that the construction of Padma Bridge with its own financing is a symbol of Bangladesh's capacity.
Asakawa said it has special importance for Bangladesh from the very beginning. The issues raised by Bangladesh in this year's annual meeting will also be seriously considered.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buisness Events
EU to introduce CBAM for tackling carbon emission thru trade measures
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Bangladesh aims for yuan trade as cushion against strong dollar
Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul
Hotel Peninsula Ctg celebrates World Tourism Day
India’s 7 CMs likely to visit BD to boost trade, connectivity
ADB plans $14b aid to ease food crisis in Asia, Pacific


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft