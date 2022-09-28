Video
Substance Users’ Recovery Reunion

Changing negative attitudes, reducing bias can motivate recoveries

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Director General, Department of Narcotics Control delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at discussion meeting on the occasion of International Recovery Month and recovery reunion programme at Dhaka Ahsania Mission head office, Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

September is celebrated all over the world as Recovery Month. Family and society's negative attitude towards substance users hinders the process of rehabilitation and treatment. One of the purposes of celebrating this month is to inspire the recovery community not to feel alone in this ongoing process of their recovery life, to not feel ashamed or embarrassed about their recovery. Recoveries need to be motivated by changing society's negative attitudes and reducing discrimination.
The speakers said these in a discussion meeting on the occasion of celebrating the International Recovery Month at the recovery reunion programme at the Head office of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Dhanmondi on Tuesday (October 27).
The theme of this year's Recovery Month is "Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community".
Md. Sajedul Qayyum Dulal, Executive Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission presided over the programme.
Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control was present as the Chief Guest.
Md. Masud Hossain Director (Treatment and Rehabilitation), and Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar Director of National Institute of Mental Health and Founder and CEO Prem Kumar of Solace Drug Treatment Center were present as special guests.
Dr Rahanul Islam, Resident Psychiatrist of the Central Drug Addiction Treatment Center was also present as a speaker.
In the chief guest's speech, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan said, drug addiction causes physical, mental, economic and social problems. To address health and safety issues in drug addiction treatment should involve various stakeholders, including policy makers.
Iqbal Masud, Director Health and Wash Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, gave the welcome speech at the Program.
After the discussion meeting a delightful cultural programme that included singing, reciting poetry, and dancing was celebrated and was performed by the recoveries.
Recovered persons, family members and staff from the Ahsania Mission Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Gazipur and Ahsania Hena Ahmed Monojotno Center participated in this event.


